How IHG® Army Hotels is Providing a Higher Rank of Hospitality

At IHG® Army Hotels, we understand how difficult of a year it’s been, especially for active-duty servicemembers and their families. While the rest of the world stood still, military families had to navigate things like deployment, PCS and TDY. But, with 76 hotels on 40 Army bases across the United States, we’ve been able to help those families along the way, providing them with the service, safety, and hospitality they deserve. As the country reopens, we want to assure you and your family, that we will continue to provide a higher rank of hospitality to each and every one of our guests. To make that mission a success, here are a few of the things we’ll continue to focus on:

1. Our People

Our diverse and highly trained team, which includes veterans and military family members, understands the stressful and often uncertain realities of military travel, which means they will always treat you with the respect and understanding you deserve. That’s why we’re proud to say that for the last four years, we have been awarded five out of five stars in the Garrison Commander Evaluation Metric for excellent service. And to help us continue to deliver, we are now hiring new colleagues; please click here to learn more.

2. Our Brands

Holiday Inn Express®, Candlewood Suites® and Staybridge Suites® are all well-known and well-loved names in the hospitality industry and we’re proud to bring them to United States Army bases across the country. These brands from the IHG® Hotels & Resorts family represent a high level of quality, excellence, and guest experience. We also feature the Historia CollectionTM of hotels – select buildings chosen for their historical significance which offer renovated, richly-appointed rooms for a unique stay.

3. Our Amenities

No matter what brand, location or post you visit, our amenities are designed to put you at ease. Free daily hot breakfast, shuttle service, high speed Internet, pet-friendly accommodations and much more to make your stay even better, all with the comfort, security, and convenience of staying on base.

4. Valuable IHG® Rewards

Sure, travel can be challenging, but it can also be rewarding. IHG Rewards members earn points when they stay at any of IHG’s 6,000 destinations globally and can redeem them for free nights, airline miles and a whole lot more.

5. Our Commitment to Your Safety and Well-being

We’re redefining cleanliness and supporting guest well-being with the IHG® Clean Promise. Developed with the help of industry-leading health experts like the Cleveland Clinic and Ecolab, this program was designed to bring new, science-driven protocols to our hotels and help us ensure the health and safety of our guests. With the help of this program and our incredible staff, we’re excited to bring all of our hotels back to full operations in the very near future.

At IHG Army Hotels, we’re extremely proud to serve those serving us. Though this past year was full of challenges, we adapted quickly and grew stronger with each one. We hope to see you and your family at one of our many locations in the very near future.