IHG® Army Hotels: Made with You in Mind

IHG® Army Hotels Yeomans Hall on Ft. Knox, Historia Collection™

Military travel comes with its own unique set of challenges and needs, and IHG® Army Hotels carefully considers all of them in the design of their hotels. Some of the ways they’re continuing their offering of best-in-class hospitality for the military traveler are ongoing renovations and upgrades at locations across the country, and through their comprehensive offering of brands that cater to specific needs of different types of military traveler. In this article, we’ll walk you through just how both of these are helping IHG® Army Hotels provide you with a higher rank of hospitality.

Making the Best-in-Class Even Better

IHG® Army Hotels’ mission of providing a higher rank of hospitality is never fully complete; there is always room for improvement. To that end, they are continually renovating and upgrading their locations on posts across the country, with 43 of every 100 dollars being reinvested in the program for a total of $5.2 Billion over 50 years. This money is not only helping reinvigorate some of their current buildings to meet the highest standards and earn the Holiday Inn Express® designation, but also constructing new Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites® locations to better meet the needs of military travelers across the country.

Brands to Meet Your Needs

IHG® Army Hotels knows that there are many different types of military travel, which is why a wide range of brands is available to accommodate your specific needs. These include:

Holiday Inn Express, for the traveler who is looking for a clean, convenient, comfortable, and uncomplicated hotel choice that’s also affordable. These locations come with an Express Start™ Breakfast Bar, Forget Something?™ Personal Care program, and more for the short-term traveler.

For extended stay guests, the Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites® locations offer comforts and conveniences like full kitchens and lending lockers to help long-term travelers find everything they need during their stays. Each hotel offers guest laundry rooms, 24-hour fitness rooms, and a convenience store. Guests can expect pool and fitness centers, a gazebo grill, 24-hour laundry, and much more to make your entire stay as relaxing as possible. Some of the latest and greatest in the Candlewood Suites collection include our recently opened Fort Gordon location, the world’s largest of its brand, and the two newest on Fort Jackson.

Finally, the Historia Collection™ champions the rich heritage of posts across the country by creating a unique hotel experience from on-site historical buildings. Guests receive the same amazing service they expect from IHG® Army Hotels, but with unique décor and settings to make their stay truly memorable.

Holiday Inn Express on Ft. Benning guest room & breakfast area

Staybridge Suites on Ft. Belvoir suite & swimming pool

Candlewood Suites on Ft. Gordon king bed guest room & in-room kitchen

At IHG® Army Hotels, their mission to provide all guests with an excellent experience at any of their properties means catering to the unique needs of military members and their families. This is why they not only have a diverse portfolio of on-post locations but continue to update and improve each of these locations to better care for their guests. That way, no matter where your duty takes you, you can feel confident knowing that IHG® Army Hotels is there to make your stay as welcoming and comfortable as possible.