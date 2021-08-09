IHG® Army Hotels: Celebrating 12 Years

At IHG® Army Hotels, it has been an honor to serve our military community for the past 12 years. We understand the challenges and sacrifices that come with the military life, and it brings us great pleasure to know that we’re supporting your mission well, scoring an average of 4.3 on a 5-point scale in our Guest Satisfaction Surveys, and being awarded 5 out of 5 stars on the Garrison Commander Evaluation Metric every year since 2017.

But even with our continued success, we want to further hone our offerings to provide you the best possible hospitality experience for years to come, which is why we’re reinvesting $43 of every 100 dollars into our hotels, for a total of $5.2 billion over the next 50 years.

In addition to providing quality accommodations to our military guests, through this program the military is realizing $85 million in savings annually, for a total of $4.3 billion over the life of the program.

But the savings aren’t just for the military, our guests can earn valuable IHG Rewards points for their stays. Since the program’s inception, over 4.5 billion rewards points, or approximately 175,000 reward nights, have been awarded. Points can be redeemed for free nights at any off post IHG Hotel and Resort location across the globe; to join and see all the benefits of being an IHG Rewards member, visit our website.

As we celebrate our 12-year milestone, let’s take a moment to look back at the history of IHG Army Hotels, from our humble beginnings to our over 70+ properties today.

2003 – Army establishes the Privatized Army Lodging (PAL) program - the main goal of the program is to improve the conditions of on-post lodging and provide for its long-term sustainment. With approximately 80% of Army Lodging facilities in need of major renovations or complete replacement, this project would require a $1B investment and an excess of 20 years to finalize this revitalization without privatization.

2006 – IHG® was awarded the 50-year contract to manage and operate the hotels, along with Lendlease as the asset manager and developer of the project. As one of the largest hotel companies in the world, IHG Hotels & Resorts brings industry-leading hotel operations and service experience to offer more than just a bed to sleep in, but a safe, secure, and welcoming environment for our guests when away from home and family.

2009 – renovations began on 10 Army posts, while instituting new standards and operational processes.

2010 – first hotel was branded as Holiday Inn Express® on Fort Polk

2011 – Fort Sill brands the world’s largest Holiday Inn Express at the time, with 619 rooms. Additionally, the Army awarded 11 additional posts to the portfolio.

2013 – Construction finished on the first Candlewood Suites® hotel inside a US installation at Fort Riley and the Army awarded an additional 18 posts to IHG Army Hotels.

2014 – IHG Army Hotels Wainwright Hall, the first of the Historia Collection™ brands, a special group of hotels housed in buildings of great significance to the Army and the nation, is established on Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall.

IHG Army Hotels Wainwright Hall – Historia Collection

2015 – The hotels on Fort Lee and Benning were awarded to IHG Army Hotels, completing the transition from Army Lodging. This year also marked a major milestone - IHG Army Hotels were located on 40 US Army posts.

2017 – The first Staybridge Suites® hotel opened on Fort Belvoir.

Staybridge Suites on Ft. Belvoir

2019 – The 10th anniversary of IHG Army Hotels is celebrated with the official branding of the two largest Holiday Inn Express hotels in the world at Fort Benning and Fort Lee, with 854 and 1000 rooms, respectively.

Holiday Inn Express on Ft. Benning

2021 - Our current portfolio of IHG® Army Hotels includes 23 Holiday Inn Express, 15 Candlewood Suites, 1 Staybridge Suites, and 15 Historia Collection hotels. A full list of our locations across the United States can be found here here.

We are incredibly humbled by the opportunity to serve our military community for the past 12 years, and can’t wait to see what’s in store for the next 12. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to seeing you soon.