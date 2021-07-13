US Navy, Pentagon to test large unmanned ships in operationally relevant scenarios as program winds down

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Navy and the Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office are making the most of the remaining months of their partnership on the Ghost Fleet Overlord unmanned surface vessel program, taking lessons learned from two recent voyages across the Panama Canal and upping the ante by putting these USVs into fleet exercises and operations.

SCO purchased two large USVs in 2017 as part of a Pentagon-led effort to understand how large unmanned craft with weapons and sensors could expand the reach of the naval fleet. Since late 2019, SCO and the Navy have been working hand-in-hand to learn from testing, with their efforts culminating in the October 2020 transit of Overlord ship Ranger across the Panama Canal – the first time any unmanned ship had crossed the locks of the canal – and a subsequent second canal crossing last month of the second Ghost Fleet ship, Nomad.

Luis Molina, the deputy director of SCO, told reporters on July 13 that the transits from the Gulf of Mexico to the California coast didn’t happen in a bubble but rather were planned as part of an escalating series of events to prove not only that the USVs worked but that they worked in operationally relevant ways for the fleet.

“The transit by both vessels aimed to demonstrate that the vessels could reliably operate at sea for a significant amount of time and that the inherent reliability of the vessels was suitable for that type of mission” that the Navy might send it on, he said.

Until SCO formally hands over the program management and ownership to the Navy – expected in January – SCO and the Navy will operate Ranger and Nomad at sea to verify that some recent improvements to the autonomy controls and hull, mechanical and electrical (HM&E) systems are working, and to refine ideas for how to operate these large USVs alongside manned warships.

Without naming specific upcoming exercises, Molina said “the intent is to utilize this time period to do fleet demonstration exercises and operational vignettes to continue to demonstrate in an operational context the utility of these vessels to augment manned combatant capabilities.”

“In order to get a scalability of capacity in a near-peer fight, we’re going to rely on unmanned systems to augment our shipboard systems and to extend our reach and our sensing of the environment, and so we aim to utilize this time period to demonstrate some payload operations and some sensing systems to be able to enhance the Navy mission sets,” he added, without naming payloads.

The Navy has previously said it wants its large USVs to do things like launch missiles and other weapons, but lawmakers aren’t onboard with arming vessels whose autonomy and self-defense capability are still unproven. Until Congress approves arming the LUSVs, Unmanned Maritime Systems Program Manager Capt. Pete Small said during the media call, the Navy will focus on putting payloads on these Ghost Fleet vessels that are comparable to the sensors and communications packages that manned ships use.

“The Navy’s [concept of operations] for larger unmanned surface vessels are [operating them] far forward, and that inherently brings an endurance requirement to get on station and then remain on station for useful periods of time. Size is required to deliver that endurance. … Size is also important from a payload perspective, and again, without getting into details, the intent for the Navy’s USV plans are to incorporate government-furnished command and control systems which don’t necessarily want to be miniaturized specifically for unmanned operations; they want to be fleet-interoperable with manned combatants. And again, government-furnished, I’ll say potentially program-of-record payload systems that, again, are not specialized or miniaturized in support of specific unmanned applications. So the inherent payload capacity of a larger vessel to accommodate government-furnished command and control and [communications] and potentially weapons systems is important,” he said when asked by Defense News why it mattered to have these large USVs to experiment with alongside SCO, compared to the two medium-sized USVs and a slew of smaller unmanned craft that the Navy has developed on its own.

Molina added that “one of the challenges scaling up from a small vessel, say a 9-meter RHIB, to a much larger vessel is that we don’t have a lot of experience with seakeeping in the open ocean. So growing those legs to be able to do that crawl, walk, run further from home is an important aspect of this program. The other thing is that, [compared to] experimentation on smaller vessels, which SCO has experience in, the shipboard control systems are a little more complex, and so automating the functionality of those more complex systems and improving on the reliability to enable those longer-range missions is important. So the open-ocean navigation, the open-ocean [regulations for preventing collisions] management and path planning, the C4I systems that have a much longer reach than we’ve done traditionally, and that HM&E complexity – those are some of the things that are important to learn.”

As the Ghost Fleet Overlord program has progressed, Molina said some modifications have been made to the original two vessels, both of which were manned commercial ships designed with high levels of autonomy to be used by the oil and gas industry with a small crew aboard and were subsequently converted to fully autonomous unmanned ships. The decks were somewhat reconfigured to make it easier to install new payloads, new radars and sensors were added, and the autonomy that manages ship functions and the overall health of the vessel have been improved over time.

All these improvements are being incorporated into the construction of two additional Overlord vessels, which the Navy bought with its own money. Small said that by the end of fiscal 2022, SCO will have turned over the original two Overlord ships to the Navy and the second pair – which are in construction now and remain on schedule for an on-time delivery – will have completed acceptance trials and be delivered to the Surface Development Squadron-1 that’s overseeing Navy USV testing and fleet integration.

As the Navy continues down the path of buying large USVs for testing and eventually for operations, Small said the Navy and SCO team that has worked together for the last four years as a single team will remain in tact: many of the SCO personnel will transition over to a Navy team that will focus on developing and procuring the Medium USV and Large USV programs that follow this Overlord test program and another Navy-managed Sea Hunter medium USV test program.

“That’s a really powerful benefit, we have a really robust team of subject matter experts that have been working together for the last three or four years and are really tuned in to the status of the technology and the programs. … It’s really not a transition from an execution perspective, it’s the same people, it’s just transitioning over to Navy funding and program manager.”

The Pentagon announced last month that Nomad had traveled 4,421 nautical miles from the Gulf Coast to San Diego, with 98 percent of the voyage in autonomous mode. Like Ranger before it, Nomad was in manual mode during the canal transit itself.

Molina said in the call that a small skeleton crew was onboard during the entire transit for safety reasons, with the crew being a mix of contractor personnel and government observers and test and evaluation personnel. They manned the ship during the canal transit and brought on a local pilot, per Panama Canal regulations for all ships passing through.

Though this small crew was onboard during the transit, the real action was taking place at an Unmanned Operations Center ashore in California, where SCO technical experts were teaching SURFDEVRON sailors how to monitor the ships remotely and help plan missions in coordination with other fleet operators working with or in the vicinity of the unmanned vessels.