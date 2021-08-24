WASHINGTON — U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has named Meredith Berger to perform the duties of the undersecretary of the Navy, effective Wednesday.
Berger, who is serving as assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment, “will relieve” James Geurts, who is set to retire Friday, the service said.
Geurts has performed the duties of undersecretary since February. He joined the Navy in December 2017 as assistant secretary for research, development and acquisition.
Marjorie Censer is the editor of Defense News. She also serves as the fill-in host of television news program Government Matters. She was previously editor of Inside Defense. She also worked as the defense editor at Politico and as a staff writer at the Washington Post, the Carroll County Times and the Princeton Packet.
