President Donald J. Trump will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, later this month to deliver remarks to the AMVETS 75th National Convention, a White House official tells Military Times.

Trump will speak to the convention on Aug. 21, according to the official.

“The President will honor America’s commitment to our veterans and thank them for their unwavering service to our nation,” said the official.” Under President Trump’s leadership, his administration has made great strides in improving the lives of our brave and selfless veterans.”

AMVETS officials say they are honored to host Trump.

“We are honored to host President Trump as AMVETS commemorates its 75th anniversary,” AMVETS National Commander Rege Riley said. “While our members look forward to hearing about what the President has done for our veterans and military, we are also eager to hear his goals for the future. AMVETS is a non-partisan service organization, representing the interests of more than 20 million American veterans.”