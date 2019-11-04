Navy Times editor’s note: Because it appeared that Navy service was important to Simoneau, we reached out to the National Archives to get the military records. Simoneau enlisted in the Navy on Oct. 23, 1975 in Manchester, New Hampshire, and served until April 7, 1977, departing the sea service as a mess management specialist seaman apprentice — what today would be called a culinary specialist. After graduating from Great Lakes in 1975, Simoneau trained in San Diego and then was posted to Naval Air Station North Island. In 1995, the Associated Press wrote about “The Alabama Forum" — which shuttered in 2002 after a 25-year run — and Libertee Belle’s campy “Under the Barstool” column about Birmingham’s gay nightlife. As for organizations such as Central Alabama Pride, they helped to spearhead the legal, cultural and political changes that led to the military ending its bans on openly gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer and transgender personnel. Libertee’s sister Deborah has announced that a memorial service will be held on Nov. 22, with more details to follow.