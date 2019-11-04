BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A drag queen who was an early advocate of LGBTQ rights in Alabama has died.
The performer known as Libertee Belle was among the organizers of Central Alabama Pride in the 1980s and served as grand marshal of Birmingham’s gay pride parade at least once.
She often performed at shows to benefit gay rights organizations and was among the highest-profile members of the state's LGBTQ community.
The activist was born Ronald Norman Simoneau Jr. His sister, Debi Simoneau, says he was 61.
Simoneau says the Navy veteran first performed in drag in Massachusetts and later got active in the gay community in Alabama.
Simoneau was found dead in his apartment on Oct. 24. A cause of death hasn’t been released.
His sister says a memorial service is being planned for November.
Navy Times editor’s note: Because it appeared that Navy service was important to Simoneau, we reached out to the National Archives to get the military records. Simoneau enlisted in the Navy on Oct. 23, 1975 in Manchester, New Hampshire, and served until April 7, 1977, departing the sea service as a mess management specialist seaman apprentice — what today would be called a culinary specialist. After graduating from Great Lakes in 1975, Simoneau trained in San Diego and then was posted to Naval Air Station North Island. In 1995, the Associated Press wrote about “The Alabama Forum" — which shuttered in 2002 after a 25-year run — and Libertee Belle’s campy “Under the Barstool” column about Birmingham’s gay nightlife. As for organizations such as Central Alabama Pride, they helped to spearhead the legal, cultural and political changes that led to the military ending its bans on openly gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer and transgender personnel. Libertee’s sister Deborah has announced that a memorial service will be held on Nov. 22, with more details to follow.
