Coronavirus death rate among veterans continues to climb

The fatality rate among Veterans Affairs patients continues to rise, with an significantly higher percentage of veterans stricken with the illness eventually succumbing to the disease then in the rest of the general public.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 357 patients in VA care have died from the virus. That figure is up 18 from Monday morning and continues a steady rise in deaths from the fast-spreading sickness, which has killed nearly 40,000 individuals nationwide.

So far, 68 VA facilities across the country have lost at least one patient to the illness.

VA pledges more masks for medical staff who were rationing supplies Some medical center employees had been receiving only one mask a week to protect against infection.

The New York City area alone accounts for more than one-third of those fatalities. Four VA sites near the metropolitan area — including East Orange, N.J. — have totaled 128 deaths, all in just the last few weeks.

The death rate among VA patients who have contracted the virus is nearly 6.5 percent, a figure that has risen steadily over the last three weeks. In early April, fewer than 4 percent of patients battling the illness eventually died from it.

Nationally, the rate of death among all patients who test positive for coronavirus is about 5 percent, a mark which has also risen from about 4 percent in early April, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The VA patient population being tested and treated for coronavirus may be more vulnerable to the illness because it is significantly older and less healthy than the American population as a whole. Medical experts have said that elderly and infirm individuals are particularly susceptible to fatal respiratory issues connected to the virus.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Total cases in the VA system rose to 5,588 by Tuesday morning, up more than 1,300 from one week earlier. One month ago, VA reported only 130 cases.

The department’s medical center in New Orleans continues to have the most active coronavirus cases, with 446. The Bronx VA medical center is the only other one with more than 400 cases.

To date, 129 VA hospitals and health care facilities have recorded at least one case of coronavirus.

Until last week, VA had been reporting the approximate age of all department deaths as well as the number of coronavirus tests administered to patients. However, that information is no longer being made public.

In addition, more than 1,500 VA employees have tested positive for coronavirus in the last month, and at least 14 have died. VA officials have said only a few of those individuals had direct contact with patients.

Union officials and department leaders have sparred publicly in recent weeks over the availability of personal protective equipment at VA facilities. Employee advocates have reported shortages and rationing among staff, but VA leaders have continually insisted that supplies are adequate to meet needs.

Late last week, Richard Stone — the executive in charge of the Veterans Health Administration — sent a message to staff promising that all employees in a community living center, spinal cord injury unit or inpatient mental health unit will receive one mask a day to help limit exposure to the illness.

The message for the first time also acknowledged that those employees had been asked to severely limit their use of new masks and re-use protective equipment in an attempt to preserve supplies.