Indonesia navy declares lost sub sunk, all 53 aboard dead

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia — Indonesia’s navy on Saturday declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open, killing 53 crew members aboard, after finding items from the vessel over the past two days.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the presence of an oil slick as well as debris near the site of the submarine’s last dive on Wednesday off the island of Bali were clear proof the KRI Nanggala 402 sank. Indonesia earlier considered the vessel to be only missing.

A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon, a maritime patrol aircraft specially designed to look for things like submarines, landed early Saturday and had been set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, a sonar-equipped Australian warship and four Indonesian aircraft.

Navy Chief Yudo Margono told a press conference in Bali, “If it’s an explosion, it will be in pieces. The cracks happened gradually in some parts when it went down from 300 meters to 400 meters to 500 meters. … If there was an explosion, it would be heard by the sonar.”

U.S. Navy joins frantic search for missing Indonesian sub Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also offered additional assistance to Indonesia, which could include undersea search assets.

The navy previously said it believes the submarine sank to a depth of 2,000 to 2,300 feet, much deeper than its collapse depth of 655 feet, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.

The Indonesian navy submarine KRI Alugoro searches Thursday for its sister submarine, the KRI Nanggala, which went missing during a training exercise the day before off Bali. The Indonesian government declared the submarine lost Saturday and said all 53 crew members had died. (Eric Ireng/AP)

The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. The navy had previously said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Margono said that in the past two days, searchers found parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope, debris from prayer rugs and a broken piece from a coolant pipe that was refitted on the submarine in South Korea in 2012.

“With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the ‘sub miss’ phase to ‘sub sunk,’” Margono said at the press conference, in which the found items were displayed.

Margono said rescue teams from Indonesia and other countries will evaluate the findings. He said no bodies have been found so far. Officials previously said the submarine’s oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday.

In addition to the U.S. Navy reconnaissance plane, Singaporean rescue ships were also expected Saturday, while Malaysian rescue vessels were due to arrive Sunday, bolstering the underwater hunt, officials said earlier Saturday.

Family members had held out hopes for survivors but there were no sign of life from the vessel. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered all-out efforts to locate the submarine and asked Indonesians to pray for the crew’s safe return.

An Indonesian navy patrol ship sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala 402, which went missing while participating in a training exercise Wednesday. (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 has been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and was carrying 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese vessels near the Natuna islands.

Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.\

Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, third from left, boards a helicopter for a search mission for the missing Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Ngurah Rai military air base, Bali, Indonesia on Saturday. (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)