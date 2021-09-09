Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing honored at vigil
By The Associated Press
A portrait of U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover is displayed during a candlelight vigil Sunday, Aug. 29, in Salt Lake City. Hoover had been in the Marines for 11 years. (Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press)
The vigil was held hours after the remains of all 13 U.S. troops killed in the attack arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Maryland. The Aug. 26 bombing also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans.
Utah state and Congressional leaders attended the vigil.
“The best way to describe Staff Sgt. Hoover is that he was a U.S. Marine,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, “because those are the words that describe the men and women who, for 20 years, have stood on that wall and kept that hell from our doorstep.”
