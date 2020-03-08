Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base; US Army stops all travel for troops to and from South Korea, Italy

ATLANTA — Dozens of Americans who are on a cruise ship off the California coast will be securely transferred to a military base outside Atlanta to undergo coronavirus testing, officials said Sunday.

Thirty-four Georgians are among the U.S. citizens expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on either Monday night or Tuesday morning, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.

Kemp said people from other eastern U.S. states would also be quarantined at the military base, but he did not specify how many.

“I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe, and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested,” Kemp said.

Sailor in Italy, Marine in Virginia test positive for coronavirus And the Coast Guard keeps running rescue and humanitarian missions to a quarantined cruise liner anchored off California.

The Grand Princess is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries. It is expected to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday. At least 21 people aboard the ship, including 19 crew members, have tested positive for the virus, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday.

“In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their health-care providers,” Kemp said. “We must continue to support one another, trust the advice of the medical community, and remain vigilant.”

The U.S. Army issued an order stopping all soldiers and their families from traveling to and from South Korea and Italy until May 6, Military Times has learned. On Sunday, U.S. Forces Korea issued a tweet saying it was aware of the order, which also applies to soldiers scheduled to attend professional military education in the United States.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

USFK is aware of the Department of the Army's order to stop movement for all Army Soldiers and family members moving to or from South Korea or Soldiers scheduled to attend professional military education in the United States due to COVID-19 concerns. We are analyzing the impacts. pic.twitter.com/ssedpmligj — U.S. Forces Korea (@USForcesKorea) March 8, 2020

South Korea has the largest outbreak in Asia outside of mainland China, where the new coronavirus first emerged. The U.S. and South Korea announced Feb. 28 that annual joint military drills were postponed due to concerns of the virus. One American soldier and about two dozen South Korean soldiers tested positive for the illness at the time of the announcement. There are about 28,500 American service members stationed on the Korean Peninsula.

A Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia tested positive for the virus on Saturday, the first military case of coronavirus inside the United States, while a U.S. Navy sailor in Italy has tested positive.