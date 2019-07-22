Senate leaders hope to move ahead on putting several new military leaders in place before lawmakers head home for their August break.

This week, the chamber is expected to confirm Army Secretary Mark Esper as the new Defense Secretary and Gen. Mark Milley as the new Joint Chiefs Chairman. The Senate Armed Services Committee will also hold a hearing on the nomination of David Norquist to be Esper’s top deputy, with an eye towards holding that vote next week.

House lawmakers are scheduled to leave town for the rest of the summer this Friday, and the Senate expected to break a week later. Getting those top defense officials in place could provide some stability in the Pentagon, where military officials have waited more than 200 days for a permanent replacement to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Leaders from both chambers are also expected this week to make a push for an overarching budget deal for fiscal 2020, an agreement which would prevent a potential partial government shutdown when lawmakers return to Washington, D.C. in September.