“You’re wrong, your feelings are wrong, and your opinion is wrong.”

On this week’s Defense Nerds Podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about the new two-year, $2.7 trillion budget deal that will give the Defense Department a 3 percent raise for fiscal 2020. Not surprisingly, not every lawmaker is happy.

The hosts also look at the rush of defense confirmations to end the congressional summer session, including a new Defense Secretary, a new Joint Chiefs Chairman, and maybe the #2 for both of those jobs.

The reporters also lament the end of the CBS series “The Code” and talk about the worst military mistakes in television history.