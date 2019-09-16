Monday, Sept. 16



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — New Port Richey, Fla.

Veteran Homelessness

The committee will hold a field hearing in the Tampa Bay area to discuss community approaches to helping homeless veterans.



Tuesday, Sept. 17



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 124 Dirksen

Military Construction and VA Appropriations

The committee will consider the military construction and VA budgets for fiscal 2020.



Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 222 Russell

Southeastern Europe

Outside experts will testify on regional security threats in southeastern Europe.



Wednesday, Sept. 18



Senate Commerce — 10 a.m. — 216 Hart

Extremism online

Outside experts will testify on the proliferation of extremism online.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Asia Pacific region

State Department officials will testify on current instability in Hong Kong and other regional security issues.



Senate Foreign Relations — 1:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several ambassador nominations.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military Domestic Violence

Outside experts and Defense Department officials will testify on the issue of spousal abuse in the ranks.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Asia Pacific region

State Department officials will testify on current instability in Hong Kong and other regional security issues.



House Homeland Security — 2 p.m. — 310 Cannon

White Nationalist terrorism

Outside experts will testify on white supremacist threats both in the United States and abroad.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitor’s Center H210

Patient care issues

VA officials will testify on hiring practices and their impact on patient care.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Colombia

State Department officials will testify on the U.S. relationship with Columbia.



Thursday, Sept. 19



Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Afghanistan

Outside experts will testify on the administration’s policy towards Afghanistan.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — Visitor’s Center H210

Rural veterans

Department officials will testify on contracted exams and services for rural veterans.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitor’s Center H210

VA Collection Processes

Department officials will testify on VA overpayment and debt collection practices



House Homeland Security — 2 p.m. — 310 Cannon

Arctic security

Outside experts will testify on U.S. security interests in the Arctic.



