Tuesday, Sept. 24



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Syria

Outside experts will testify on instability in Syria.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Syria

Outside experts will testify on instability in Syria.



Wednesday, Sept. 25



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 418 Russell

Toxic exposures

VA and outside experts will testify on the department’s decision making process in toxic exposure benefits cases.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Community Care

VA and outside experts will testify on the department’s new changes to community care programs, and implementation of the Mission Act.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Central America

State Department officials will testify on U.S. policy towards Mexico and South America.



House Transportation — 2 p.m. — 2253 Rayburn

Coast Guard and Port Infrastructure

Coast Guard and other federal officials will testify on U.S. port infrastructure and maritime strategy.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Nuclear Strategy

Navy and Air Force officials will testify on the status of the B61-12 life extension program and the W88 alteration-370 program.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Central America

State Department officials and outside experts will testify on the impact of U.S. foriegn assistance cuts to Central American countries.



Senate Homeland Security — 2:30 p.m. — 342 Dirksen

Domestic Terrorism

Outside experts will testify on recent changes with the threat of domestic terrorism.



House Veterans’ Affairs — 3 p.m. — 303 Cannon

Military Sexual Trauma

The committee’s task force on women veterans will hear from outside experts on military sexual trauma issues.



Thursday, Sept. 26



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

VA Scheduling

Department officials will testify on implementation of new medical appointment scheduling technology.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

U.S. Pacific strategy

The committee will hold a joint hearing with the House Natural Resources panel to discuss the U.S. strategy in the Pacific.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Nonproliferation Policy

State Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 nonproliferation budget proposal.

