President Donald Trump will travel to Philadelphia on Saturday to attend the annual Army-Navy football contest, White House officials confirmed to Military Times on Monday.

Trump has attended the game twice before, in 2018 and as president-elect in 2016. The commander-in-chief traditionally spends time with both teams during the rivalry game, along with senior officers from both of the services.

The game, to be held at Lincoln Financial Field (home of the Philadelphia Eagles), will be the 120th time the two service academies have faced off against each other on the football field. Navy leads the all-time series 60-52-7.

But Army has won the last three contests, including a 17-10 victory over the Midshipmen last December. Army also won the game Trump attended in 2016.