Fired Theodore Roosevelt skipper tested positive for COVID-19, says New York Times report

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, hailed by his crew but fired as skipper of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt by Navy leadership over a leaked letter, has tested positive for COVID-19, the New York Times reports.

The paper cited two Naval Academy classmates of Crozier’s who are close to him and his family.

A Navy spokesman declined to comment to the Times on Crozier’s COVID-19 status. Navy officials could not immediately respond to Navy Times questions about Crozier’s health status and the New York Times report.

The commander began exhibiting symptoms before he was removed from the warship on Thursday, two of his classmates said. Crozier was fired following a leak to The San Francisco Chronicle of a letter he had emailed to Navy leaders that detailed the failures on the service’s part to provide the necessary resources to swiftly move sailors off the carrier and disinfect areas on board as the virus spread through the ship.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper insisted on Sunday that the firing of the Crozier was not prompted by White House complaints and that military leaders will conduct a full investigation into the incident.

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Esper backed the decision by acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly to dismiss Capt. Brett Crozier.

“I think Secretary Moldy laid out very reasonably and very deliberately the reasons (for the firing),” he said. “And I think when all those facts come to bear, we'll have a chance to understand why Secretary Moldy did what he did.”

On Thursday, Crozier was dismissed from his command in the wake of a leaked letter he wrote pleading for help to stifle a coronavirus outbreak on the 4,800-person aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

Crozier had proposed that the ship be mostly evacuated and the majority of his sailors moved into isolated quarantine in Guam.

On Sunday, Esper confirmed that 155 sailors on the ship have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, but not have suffered any serious medical symptoms as a result of the illness.

Hundreds of sailors aboard the carrier Theodore Roosevelt applauded as their commanding officer left the ship Thursday because Big Navy fired him.

“Captain Crozier! Captain Crozier!” the sailors chanted amid claps and cheers as their skipper walked along the gangway, leaving his ship of nealy 5,000 sailors.