National Guard members from Kentucky, Hawaii to support Capitol task force; Maine guardsmen return from DC

National Guard members from Kentucky and Hawaii will support the U.S. Capitol Police and the D.C. National Guard, while all of Maine’s National Guard contingent recently returned to the Pine Tree State from the nation’s capital, according to reports.

Dozens of Kentucky National Guard members will continue supporting the National Guard’s “Task Force Capitol” through May 23, officials said.

The Kentucky Guard will reduce its numbers from the 150 personnel there now to about 70 volunteer Guard members.

Nearly 2,300 National Guard members will continue the support mission following the Jan. 6 riot.

Austin approves request to extend National Guard deployment at US Capitol Nearly 2,300 National Guard troops have been approved to continue supporting U.S. Capitol Police through May 21.

Volunteers from the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade out of Richmond and airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing out of Louisville began returning to Kentucky last week.

The 149th soldiers worked to oversee the protection of property and ensuring a safe environment for those inside the Capitol and in the surrounding areas, the Guard said in a news release. Airmen of the 123rd assisted in the Joint Information Center.

Hawaii National Guard to deploy 80 troops to Washington

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

The Hawaii National Guard said Tuesday it will deploy about 80 members to Washington until early May to help support the U.S. Capitol Police.

The Hawaii Department of Defense said in a news release that the Guard members will patrol and provide security as part of the National Guard’s “Task Force Capitol.”

Last week, the Pentagon said nearly 2,300 Guard troops would continue to provide security in Washington until May 23, at the request of the Capitol Police.

Capitol needs a permanent Guard team in case of security emergencies, report says The quick response force could be staffed with Guardsmen on three-month rotations to the national Capitol region.

The Hawaii National Guard in January sent 200 Guardsmen to Washington for two weeks to help with security after rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The department said the latest deployment won’t affect the mission of 800 soldiers and airmen helping the state respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 4,000 other Guard members will also remain in Hawaii and be available to help respond to disasters at home.

Last Maine National Guard soldiers return from DC

All of the Maine National Guard soldiers sent to Washington after rioters stormed the Capitol building have returned home from the deployment, officials said Monday.

The soldiers who returned Sunday were part of a second wave of troops sent to Washington after most of the first wave of about 200 soldiers returned to Maine in late January.

“Seventy-six soldiers from eight different units around the state joined 20-plus states on this unprecedented mission, and they are eager to return to their families and friends,” said Capt. Garrett Clark, commander of Waterville’s 488th Military Police Company.

The unit was returned home on KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, based in Bangor.

Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general, said he was grateful to the soldiers and their families and employers.

“Between supporting the COVID response here at home, assisting in Washington D.C., and deploying soldiers and airmen overseas, our men and women are hard at work,” he said.