This week in Congress: Service officials face the budget hot seat

The military service officials will detail their priorities for fiscal 2022 in a series of budget hearings this week as lawmakers inch closer to unveiling their defense spending proposals later this summer.

Army officials will start off a week of busy budget discussions on Capitol Hill with a Tuesday morning appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Later in the day, Navy and Marine Corps officials will testify before the House Armed Services Committee, which will also welcome Air Force and Space Force leaders on Wednesday morning.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to make his third appearance in four weeks before Congress, this time on Thursday before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Typically all of these annual budget hearings are conducted in early spring, but the delay in the White House’s fiscal 2022 budget proposal until late May postponed most of the defense hearings. Congressional leaders have said they hope to get back close to their normal schedule for the work by mid-summer.

Tuesday, June 15



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Army budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

United Nations

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will testify on administration priorities for global engagement.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 216 Hart

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations to State Department leadership roles.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Navy/Marine Corps budget

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Harker, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Army modernization

Gen. John Murray, head of Army Futures Command, will testify on service modernization priorities in the fiscal 2022 budget.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Missile defense

Gen. Glen VanHerk, head of U.S. Northern Command, and other defense officials will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request for missile defense programs.



Wednesday, June 16



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Veteran homelessness

VA officials and outside advocates will testify on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on veterans homelessness.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Military family housing

Service officials will testify on military construction needs and family housing priorities in the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 216 Hart

Nominations

The committee will consider five nominations, including Shawn Skelly to be assistant defense secretary for readiness, Gina Ortiz Jones to be under secretary of the Air Force, and Ely Ratner to be assistant defense secretary for Indo-Pacific affairs.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Air Force/Space Force budget

Acting Air Force Secretary John Roth, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

Veterans Affairs budget

VA Secretary Denis McDonough will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Nuclear deterrence strategy

Outside experts will testify on current U.S. nuclear deterrence policy and challenges to that strategy.



Thursday, June 17



House Homeland Security — 8:30 a.m. — online hearing

Homeland Security budget

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

DOD budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Taiwan

State Department officials will testify on the U.S. relationship with Taiwan.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Navy projection forces

Navy and Marine Corps officials will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request for service projection forces.



