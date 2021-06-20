This week in Congress: Final budget pitches before appropriators take their first swings

Defense officials will make another round of budget pitches on Capitol Hill this week as House members start their appropriations work with an eye towards final proposals next month.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin makes his fourth appearance before Congress in five weeks to discuss the White House’s spending plans, this time answering questions from the House Armed Services Committee. One week later, the House Appropriations Committee is scheduled to begin marking up its draft of the annual defense budget.

The White House has asked for a $753 billion national defense budget for fiscal 2022, a figure that many conservatives have attacked as too small to meet current threats and some progressives have labeled still too large given recent spending boosts in recent years.

Full committee mark-up of the defense spending plans isn’t scheduled to be completed until July 15, and the full House chamber likely won’t vote on the plan until September. Meanwhile, Senate appropriators still have not released a budget schedule, meaning the debate will likely linger late into the fall.

Tuesday, June 22



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Navy/Marine Corps budget

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Harker, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Army budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Air Force modernization

Service officials will testify on modernization efforts and the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Wednesday, June 23



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Defense budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 138 Dirksen

VA Budget

VA Secretary Denis McDonough will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 222 Russell

Ransomware attacks

Maj. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, director of operations for U.S. Cyber Command, will testify on recent ransomware attacks and the Defense Department response.



Senate Judiciary — 2:30 p.m. — 226 Dirksen

Immigration

Veterans advocates will testify on immigration and citizenship policies for veterans and military members.



House Foreign Affairs — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Caribbean strategy

State Department officials will testify on U.S. engagement and strategy in the Caribbean.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

Pending legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



Thursday, June 24



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

LGBTQI rights

State Department officials will testify on challenges to LGBTQI rights abroad.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

NATO

Former NATO Secretary General Fogh Rasmussen and other outside experts will testify on the current and future status of the alliance.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Navy and Marine Corps budget

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Harker, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Budget — 10:30 a.m. — 210 Cannon

Defense budget

Defense Department Comptroller Michael McCord will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



