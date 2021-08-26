Members of the U.S. military were killed in a deadly attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed via tweet on Thursday.

Kirby did not confirm a count, but the Wall Street Journal, citing a State Department sources, reported four Marines killed and three critically wounded.

Several Marines were killed and a number of other American military were wounded, a U.S. official told the Associated Press.

One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun, throwing bodies into the fetid water, AP reported. Those who moments earlier had hoped to get on flights out could be seen carrying the wounded to ambulances in a daze, their own clothes darkened with blood.

A U.S. official, speaking to AP, said the attack was “definitely believed” to have been carried out by the Islamic State group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan grew out of disaffected Taliban members with even more extreme view of Islam, according to AP.

The U.S. official said members of the U.S. military were among the wounded, AP reported. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

Earlier Thursday, the Pentagon confirmed multiple explosions in Kabul, including outside the airport and close to the Baron Hotel, where evacuees have been staged in recent days before being escorted to the airport.

The attacks caused multiple U.S. and civilian casualties, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet.

Multiple sources, including on the ground in Kabul, confirmed to Military Times that troops are welding shut the airport gates in response to the attacks.

The airport is the center of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan, where tens of thousands of civilians have been flown out of the country over the past week.

Outside, Afghans, Americans and others are waiting to be processed. Since the evacuation began, Taliban fighters have harassed and assaulted people outside the airport’s gates.

Three security incidents have resulted in the injury of one Marine and the death of an Afghan troop.

Several news agencies reported that the attack happened at the Abbey Gate, located on the southeast side of the airport less than a mile away from the airfield’s main entrance. It’s one of three entrances that U.S. officials warned on Wednesday could be the target of a terrorist attack.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday also warned that U.S. forces and refugees faced “the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack” at the airport in coming days.

“We’re taking every precaution, but this is very high-risk,” he told reporters.

State Department officials had warned all U.S. citizens at the airport gates to leave “immediately” on Wednesday and await further evacuation instructions.

Despite that, large crowds remained gathered at various points around the airport, hoping to escape the city.

The attack occurred around the same time that President Joe Biden was holding his daily meeting with national security officials on updates on the situation in Afghanistan. White House officials had no immediate comment on the explosion.

This is a developing story. Stay with Military Times for updates.

