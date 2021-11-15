The Pentagon on Monday accused Iran of “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct by a naval helicopter that it said flew within about 25 yards of a U.S. Navy ship and circled it three times in the Gulf of Oman.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Iranian helicopter circled the amphibious assault ship Essex three times and at one point flew as low as 10 feet off the surface of the water. He said the incident on Nov. 11 had no effect on the Essex’s operations.
“Without getting into specifics, the crew of the Essex took the appropriate force protection measures they felt that they needed to, and they acted in accordance with international law,” Kirby said.
The U.S. Navy periodically has reported what it characterizes as unsafe and unprofessional encounters with Iran naval forces in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
The Catawba County Veterans Treatment Court is unlike most courts.
Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill for the week of Nov. 17, 2021.
The Senate is “likely” to vote on its long-delayed annual defense policy bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says.
The legislation would extend the VA Loan Guaranty Program and GI Bill educational assistance to Black WWII veterans and their descendants who are alive at the time of the bill’s enactment.
Load More
Lt. Fan Yang was found guilty Friday in federal court in Jacksonville, Florida.
Sailors who reject the vaccine and do not have a pending or approved exemption request could lose out on education benefits and bonus pay, among other things.
The Article 32 hearing was supposed to commence this week but has been pushed back to December, officials said.
Enlisting in the military was a way to break free from the unfortunate circumstances of her middle teen years, Lt. Cmdr. Susan Murphy said.
Leaders hope the lessons learned from working with military leaders will help solve other societal challenges.