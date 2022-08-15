Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, according to a statement released Monday.

Austin first contracted COVID early this year, though both cases have presented only mild symptoms.

“Now, as in January, my doctor told me that my fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is why my symptoms are less severe than would otherwise be the case. I will continue to consult closely with my doctor in the coming days,” he wrote.

Austin will be working from home, with all necessary authorities to maintain command of the Defense Department.

Austin’s positive test comes two days after VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced he had contracted the virus. Austin said his last in-person contact with President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-10 on July 21, was on July 29.

