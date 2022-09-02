Adm. Lisa Franchetti took the helm as the Navy’s 42nd vice chief of naval operations during a ceremony Friday.

In addition to taking on the Navy’s second-highest uniformed position, Franchetti received her fourth star prior to replacing outgoing vice chief of naval operations Adm. William Lescher.

Lescher became vice CNO in May 2020 and is slated to retire.

“Adm. Franchetti is a true leader with unrelenting commitment to the Fleet,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said, according to a press release announcing the event. “She demonstrates operational excellence, strong character, diverse perspectives and resilience in all she does — and I look forward to working together to ensure our Navy remains the world’s premier maritime force.”

The White House sent Franchetti’s nomination to Congress in April.

“It continues to be an honor to serve as a leader in our Navy,” she said. “My focus remains on supporting the most powerful Navy in the world, ready for the future fight.”

Franchetti becomes the second woman to serve as vice CNO. Now-retired Adm. Michelle Howard held the position from 2014 to 2017.

Previously, Franchetti served as director for strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff. Before that, she commanded U.S. 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Korea, among other flag assignments.

