Government operations will begin to shut down at midnight on Saturday unless lawmakers this week can reach an agreement on how to extend the current federal budget, a compromise that has been elusive for months.

The fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, and with it so does the budget plan to keep almost all federal operations active. Fights between Democrats and Republicans on future federal spending levels — and fights within the House GOP caucus itself — have not produced any likely plans so far to stave off an appropriations lapse.

Both House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have pledged to work to find common ground on a budget deal in coming days, but also have criticized the other for undermining efforts so far.

A government shutdown next week would be the first to affect all federal agencies since 2013, when about 850,000 federal workers — about 40% of the government workforce — were furloughed for 16 days amid that congressional fight.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon

VA online services

Department officials will testify on recently discovered problems with VA’s online claims filing systems.



Wednesday, Sept. 27 House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military Housing

Service officials will testify on military housing challenges and plans for improvements.



Senate Homeland Security — 11 a.m. — 562 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

South Africa

Outside experts will testify on the relationship between South Africa and the United States.



Thursday, Sept. 28 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Derek Chollet to be Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Cara Abercrombie to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 360 Cannon

VA's Fiduciary Program

Department officials will testify on how veterans benefits are managed through the VA Fiduciary Program.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Military Force Authorities

State Department officials will testify on potential changes to standing authorizations for use of military force around the globe.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Space Command Basing

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III, Space Command head Gen. James Dickinson, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify on the decision process for the future site of Space Command.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

China

Defense Department and Coast Guard officials will testify on Chinese activity in the South China Sea.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.