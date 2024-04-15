Congressional committees continue their annual spring budget deliberations with an eye towards releasing their drafts of the annual defense authorization bill in early summer.

Last week, Senate Armed Services Committee officials announced they will hold markups of the massive defense policy measure the week of June 10, with an eye towards sending the measure to the full Senate for consideration in mid-summer.

Meanwhile, House Armed Services Committee officials are looking to hold their day-long marathon markup of the measure in late May, although no specific date has been announced.

The authorization bill has passed through Congress for more than six decades and typically contains a host of policy changes and spending guidelines for the Defense Department. Nearly all significant military legislation that passes the House and Senate in a given year is considered or included as part of the measure, making it a key focus for advocates and Pentagon planners.

Tuesday, April 16 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Air Force Budget

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify on the FY25 defense budget request.



House Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 2008 Rayburn

FY2025 Budget

The U.S. Forest Service will defend its request for funding next year with testimony expected from Mark Lichtenstein, national budget director, and Forest Service Chief Randy Moore.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Oversight

The Postmaster General will be joined by the USPS inspector general and chair of the Postal Regulatory Commission to discuss issues facing the service.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Capitol S-116

Pending Business

The committee will consider several pending bills and nominations.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Navy/Marine Corps Budget

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti will testify on the FY25 defense budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

VA Budget

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will testify on the FY25 budget request for his department.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Defense Installations

Military construction and housing officials will testify on current challenges.



House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



House Ways and Means — 3 p.m. — 2020 Rayburn

Federal retirement

The Social Security subcommittee will investigate the Windfall Elimination Provision and government pension offsets.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Fixed-Wing Tactical Aircraft

Military aviation officials will testify on future challenges and the FY25 budget request.

Wednesday, April 17 House Veterans' Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Indo-Pacific Alliances

Outside experts will testify on the status of current U.S. partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.



Senate Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Labor relations

Colleen Duffy Kiko and Anne Marie Wagner will offer testimony on their nominations as members of the Federal Labor Relations Authority.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Defense Budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown will testify on the FY25 defense budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2362-A Rayburn

Air Force Military Construction

Air Force installations officials will testify on Air Force and Space Force military construction and family housing issues.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2359 Rayburn

NASA Budget

National Aeronautics and Space Administration Administrator Bill Nelson will testify on the FY25 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Russo-Iranian Threats

Outside experts will testify on Iranian cooperation and coordination with Russian officials.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Western Hemisphere Gangs

State Department officials will testify on instability and gang violence in the Western Hemisphere.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Navy Projection Forces

Navy officials will testify on the FY25 budget request.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3:30 p.m. — 418 Russell

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Military Medical Care

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Honorable Lester Martínez-López and service officials will testify on troops’ access to prescription drugs.



Senate Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Army Modernization

Gen. James Rainey, head of Army Futures Command, will testify on service modernization efforts and the FY25 budget request.

Thursday, April 18 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Army Budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the FY25 defense budget request.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Funding requests

Hearings to examine the President's budget request for fiscal year 2025 for the Department of Homeland Security





