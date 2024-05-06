Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown this week will make their fourth appearance of the spring on Capitol Hill to discuss the fiscal 2025 defense budget request, an annual cycle that this year has focused as much on Ukraine and Gaza as the future of the American military force.

House and Senate lawmakers have peppered the two Defense Department leaders with questions about American military operations in both regions. Although no U.S. troops are directly involved in the fighting, American military equipment is being used in both conflicts.

Austin’s pre-planned remarks at the previous three hearings have all been interrupted by protestors, but the distractions have changed little of his message pushing for continued U.S. support of Ukraine and Israel and the importance of the military’s humanitarian missions in Gaza.

This week’s appearance by Austin and Brown before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday is expected to be their last for a while, but that could change if U.S. involvement in either area is adjusted.

Tuesday, May 7 House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Veteran Employment

Labor Department officials will testify on veterans employment efforts.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Coast Guard Acquisitions

Service officials will testify on the current Coast Guard acquisition process.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Brazil

Outside experts will testify on the state of democracy in Brazil.



House Education — 10:15 a.m. — 2175 Rayburn

Education Budget

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will testify on the department’s upcoming needs and past financial audit problems.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

China's Belt and Road Initiative

Outside experts will testify on Chinese international ambitions.

Wednesday, May 8 Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Defense Budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 124 Dirksen

CBO and GAO

Officials from the Congressional Budget Office, the Government Accountability Office, and the Government Publishing Office will present their fiscal year 2025 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Military Personnel Budget

Military personnel officials and service representatives will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Air Force Modernization

Air Force leaders will testify on current modernization efforts and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4:45 p.m. — 222 Russell

Missile Defense Activities

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space and Missile Defense John Hill will testify on current department missile defense activities.

Thursday, May 9 Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 138 Dirksen

Labor Budget

Acting Labor Department Secretary Julie Su will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.





