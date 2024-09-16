Lawmakers are optimistic they will pass a quick fix to the Department of Veterans Affairs funding shortfall before a looming Friday budget deadline. But a resolution isn’t expected until just a few hours before that cutoff.

VA leaders have said because of increased benefits payouts and medical care enrollments this year, their accounts are about $2.9 billion short of what’s needed to keep normal operations continuing. If money is not provided by Sept. 20, they warned, some benefits checks due next month may be delayed by days or weeks.

House members are expected to vote on legislation providing the money — and calling for a closer look at the reasons behind the funding issue — early this week. Senate leaders have said they will move on the measure as soon as possible afterwards.

But individual senators could disrupt that timeline with objections to the bill, possibly pushing final passage of the stopgap funds to the weekend or next week. VA officials have said they will work closely with lawmakers to see how they can prevent any potential benefits disruptions.

Here’s what else is happening on Capitol Hill this week:

Monday, Sept. 16 House Armed Services — 12 p.m. — University of California Santa Cruz

Industry Views

Industry executives will testify about acquisition pathways and innovation efforts during a field hearing.



Tuesday, Sept. 17 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed to be head of U.S. Transportation Command and Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson to be head of U.S. Forces Korea.



Wednesday, Sept. 18 House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Indo-Pacific Competition

State Department officials will testify on U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Pending Business

The committee will consider a series of pending bills and nominations.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

National Defense Strategy Commission

Members of the National Defense Strategy Commission will testify on their report to Congress.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Disability Exams

VA officials and veterans advocates will testify on challenges with contracted disability compensation examinations.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Crisis Line

Department officials will testify on operations at the VA Crisis Line.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

VA Budget Challenges

VA officials will testify on the budget shortfall facing the department before the end of fiscal 2024.



Thursday, Sept. 19 House Veterans’ Affairs — 9 a.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Technology Challenges

VA officials will testify on issues with technology modernization initiatives.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department Grants

State Department officials will testify on grant award policies.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Iran

Outside experts will testify on the threat posed to the United States and Israel by Iran.



Senate Commerce — 10 a.m. — 253 Russell

Coast Guard

Service officials will testify on their drug interdiction programs at sea.



House Armed Services — 1 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Army Policies

Army officials will testify on extremism training initiatives in the service.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Blinken Contempt of Congress

The committee will review a resolution to find Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt.





