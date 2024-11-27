President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced businessman John Phelan as his pick to be the next Secretary of the Navy, lauding him as a leader who will “put the business of the U.S. Navy above all else.”

If confirmed, Phelan would be the first permanent Navy secretary without military experience since 2009, when Donald Winter finished up his three-year term in the role. Unlike Winter, who previously had worked within the Pentagon and on Navy contracts at major defense firms, Phelan has little public connection to the sea service.

Of the 26 men to be confirmed as Navy secretary over the last 70 years, all but six have been veterans.

Phelan is the founder of the private investment firm Rugger Management LLC and a board member at Spirit of America, a military-themed nonprofit. He was also a major donor for Trump’s latest re-election campaign.

“John will be a tremendous force for our naval servicemembers, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision,” Trump said in a statement.

“John’s intelligence and leadership are unmatched … His incredible knowledge and experience will elevate the lives of the brave Americans who serve our nation. John will deliver real results for our Navy and our country.”

Phelan is the first service secretary pick to be announced by Trump, who last week nominated former Fox News personality Pete Hegseth to serve as defense secretary. Neither man has experience in military leadership, although Hegseth did serve in the Army National Guard.

If confirmed, Phelan would replace current Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, who is expected to step down ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Trump has not indicated when he will announce other key Pentagon leadership nominees.

The Senate is expected to hold confirmation hearings on Hegseth and Phelan in January, after the new Congress has been seated. Republicans are expected to hold the majority during the next session, easing the path for confirmation of Trump’s picks.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.