President Donald Trump will deliver a national address before Congress this week that is expected to touch on a number of key national security issues, including Pentagon reforms and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The speech — which is not officially a State of the Union address, but has the same goals — is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday. It comes just a few days after Trump sparred with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a White House meeting, and amid increasing tensions between the two countries over military support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

White House officials have not revealed any speech previews yet, but Trump is expected to address that conflict and his broader efforts to increase U.S. military might through budget and personnel changes.

In the last few weeks, the White House has proposed cutting more than 5,000 civilian defense workers and reassigning at least $50 billion in budgetary plans to increase Defense Department efficiency and better focus on warfighting priorities.

Tuesday, March 4 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Elbridge Colby to be under secretary of defense for policy.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations, including Christopher Landau to be deputy secretary of state.



House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — 650 Dirksen

Veterans organizations

Veterans groups, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Paralyzed Veterans of America, will present their legislative priorities for the coming year.



Wednesday, March 5 House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Chinese Threats

Outside experts will testify on U.S. efforts to counter threats from China to U.S. national security.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard Infrastructure

Service officials will testify on acquisition and infrastructure needs.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Western Hemisphere

Outside experts will testify on American interests in the Western Hemisphere.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills, including the Defrauding VA Benefits Act.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Turkey

Outside experts will testify on the current situation in Turkey and national security implications for America.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Russell

U.S. Transportation Command

Gen. Randall Reed, head of U.S. Transportation Command, will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.





