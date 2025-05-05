Senate lawmakers on Tuesday will consider the controversial nomination of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to oversee military personnel policies, a key leadership post which has been open through the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Tata was originally nominated for the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness role in 2020 but withdrew his name from consideration after numerous inflammatory comments became public.

Among them were Tata’s labeling of former President Barack Obama as a “terrorist leader” and a secret Muslim believer. He also posted anti-Islamic comments on social media, drawing condemnation from military leaders.

Trump later appointed Tata as Pentagon policy chief, getting around the Senate confirmation process. Upon his return to the Oval Office, Trump opted to nominate Tata again for the Pentagon personnel leadership role, a decision that will bring the fight again before the politically divided Senate Armed Services Committee.

Monday, May 5 House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon

External VA Care

Department officials will testify on medical care options outside the VA system and technology to help with scheduling those appointments.



Tuesday, May 6 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Anthony Tata to be Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness and Katherine Sutton to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

China

Outside experts will testify on Chinese surveillance efforts in Cuba.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills, including the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 11:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Veterans Affairs Reforms

VA Secretary Doug Collins will testify on proposed VA workforce reforms and cuts.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — Capitol H-140

Air Force/Space Force

Acting Air Force Secretary Gary Ashworth, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Counterterrorism

State Department officials will testify on counterterrorism efforts and future budget requests.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military Readiness

Service officials will discuss force readiness issues and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Science and Technology Innovation

Defense officials will testify on innovation efforts within the services.



Wednesday, May 7 House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Capitol H-140

Army Oversight

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Nuclear Forces

Defense officials will discuss the state of nuclear forces and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn Bldg.

Air Force Projection Forces

Service officials will testify on projection forces and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Thursday, May 8 House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Defense Information Technology

Defense officials will testify on IT systems and areas in need of improvement.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Caleb Orr to be Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.