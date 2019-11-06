Updated 9:41 a.m. Wednesday:

A search was ongoing in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning for an airman from the 24 Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, who went missing the day before during a jump training exercise, according to a wing press release.

The airman fell out of a C-130 aircraft during a training scenario about four miles south of Hurlburt, and search and rescue crews were alerted at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the wing.

As 6 a.m. Wednesday, 10 units were involved in the search and rescue effort:

♦ 24th Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field

♦ 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field

♦ Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

♦ Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

♦ Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew

♦ Two Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews

♦ 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base

♦ U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group, Duke Field

♦ Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

♦ Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The Coast Guard’s 8th District Headquarters in New Orleans told Navy Times that officials have diverted the Dania Beach, Florida-based cutter Gannet to join the search, which began shortly after watchstanders in Mobile received a distress call at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 24th SOW said more details will be released as they become available.