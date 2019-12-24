In 1955 a young child trying to reach Santa Claus accidentally dialed a U.S. military base sparking a tradition that has now lifted off to space.

For over 60 years the North American Aerospace Defense Command and its predecessor the Continental Air Defense Command have been helping track Jolly ole Saint Nick for excited kids as he delivers millions of presents to children across the globe.

Now for the first time, Army Col. Andrew Morgan, an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, has stepped into the tradition helping spot Santa and his reindeer as his sleigh packed with Yuletide gifts races across the globe.

The Space Force is officially the sixth military branch. Here’s what that means. About 16,000 civilian and active duty personnel are now part of the Space Force, but the road to standing up the service is long.

“We believe this marks the first time American Astronauts aboard the ISS are working directly with NORAD to confirm Santa’s location reports,” NORAD said in a news release.

Kids can also track Santa’s progress through NORAD’s interactive website that show’s Santa’s position in real-time, including number of presents he has delivered.

“In addition to our day-to-day mission of defending North America, we are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight path,” Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, said in a news release. “The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on December 24 are used year-round to defend Canadian and American airspace from threats.”

‘Is this Santa Claus?’ A misprinted ad and a good-hearted colonel sparked NORAD’s Christmas tradition When Col. Harry Shoup answered the hotline from the Pentagon in December 1955, a small boy asked for Santa Claus. What happened next started a beloved, six-decade-plus tradition.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Col. Harry Shoup, the original Air Force Santa tracker. Shoup inadvertently launched the annual tradition when a child accidentally called him on the hotline at the Continental Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, looking for Santa Claus. (Air Force)

According to a fact sheet on NORAD’s website, nearly 15 million people every year visit the Santa tracking site, and volunteers take roughly 130,000 phone calls.

NORAD says its tracking program is made possible by volunteers and through the support of corporate licensees who “bear virtually all of the costs,” according to a news release.