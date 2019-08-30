A U.S. service member “died during combat operations” in Afghanistan on Thursday, U.S. officials have announced in a press release.

The release came from NATO’s Resolute Support mission to the country. Officials said they would not clarify whether the service member was killed in action or only while assigned to a combat mission.

“The incident is under investigation and we have no additional details to provide,” Resolute Support spokesman Capt. Benjamin Burbank said in a statement to Military Times.

In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete, officials said in their release.

No further information was provided.

This year has been the deadliest for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since the mission to the country scaled down at the start of 2015 and changed names from Operation Enduring Freedom to Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

If this latest casualty is confirmed to have been as a result of enemy fire, it would bring the number of U.S. troops killed in action this year to 15, according to Defense Department figures.

Another 86 U.S. service members have been wounded so far this year.

The U.S. military currently has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, alongside international troops, to advise and assist Afghan defense forces and to fight extremist groups like the Islamic State and al-Qaida.