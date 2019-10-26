Medal of Honor Recipients converge for annual conference A total fo 46 Congressional Medal of Honor recipients were gathered in one place recently for an annual conference and reunion. More than a dozen sat down with Military Times to talk about lessons from life and combat.

For nearly four dozen recipients of the nation’s highest honor for military valor, a whirlwind week of sharing their collective histories reached its apex last night in Tampa, Florida, with a gala dinner honoring their service to the nation.

The celebration was the penultimate event of the National Medal of Honor Convention, held this week in Tampa and wrapping up today.

“The gala was star studded, and included remarks by Gary Sinise and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis," DJ Reyes, a retired Army colonel from Tampa who attended the event, said in an email.

Awards were presented to retired Army General Joe Votel, FOX reporter Catherine Herridge, country music icon George Strait, and Bobby Newman (owner of JC Newman Cigar Company, and co-founder of Southeastern Guide Dogs Veterans Program, Reyes said.

But the “real stars were the 46 Angels on Earth who walked (or moved on wheelchairs) along the grounds of the Marriott Water Street Hotel and mingled with the nearly 1,000 guests and dignitaries,” Reyes said.

The gala followed a week of visits to local schools by the Medal of Honor recipients, a welcome concert, a Tampa Bay Lightning game, a visit to the JC Newman Cigar Factory and dinner at the iconic Columbia and a public book signing.

Last night, the @TBLightning hosted 46 Congressional Medal of Honor recipients.



What a moment. 👏 pic.twitter.com/P23Dg1l8mj — NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2019

The largest gathering of Medal of Honor recipients since the 1970’s, the annual event was staged this year in the Tampa area and featured 46 of the 70 living medal honorees .

Reyes, who served as an intelligence officer running the Joint Intelligence Operations Center in Iraq under David Petraeus in 2007, said he was thrilled to share a table with James “Doc” McCloughan, who received a Medal of Honor for his heroics in Vietnam.

“McCloughan distinguished himself during 48 hours of close-combat fighting against enemy forces, May 13-15, 1969,” his citation page reads. “At the time, then-Pfc. McCloughan was serving as a combat medic with Company C, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry, 196th Light Infantry Brigade, Americal Division, in the Republic of Vietnam.”