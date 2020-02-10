Tom Hanks challenges Army sergeant to a push-up contest at the Oscars

It’s been more than 25 years since Tom Hanks delighted audiences around the country with his portrayal of the most earnest soldier in silver screen history: Forrest Gump. But that hasn’t stopped the now-63-year-old from staying Army fit.

On Sunday night, walking the red carpet at the 92nd Oscars award show, Hanks, decked out in black tie, got down and dirty in a push-up contest with an unidentified Army sergeant, People reported.

The actor, who was nominated this year for his role as Mr. Rogers in the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” maintains a particular closeness with the Army. In addition to “Forrest Gump” (1994), Hanks also starred in the World War II classic “Saving Private Ryan,” released in 1999.

For his role in that movie, Hanks was inducted as an honorary member of the U.S. Army Rangers Hall of Fame in 2006.

The two-time Oscar winner is also involved in volunteering with military nonprofits. He has links to campaigns like Hidden Heroes, organized by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, which focuses on military caregivers. Hanks, who grew up near Navy Naval Air Station Alameda has said that it’s his way of contributing, Military.com reported.

“I have received a vast education of the type of service that was never asked of me because I was too young and there was no draft,” Hanks is noted as saying in the article. “So, this is a matter of giving back.”