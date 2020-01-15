Valentines wanted: 104-year-old Iwo Jima Marine veteran wants one thing this Valentine’s Day

A 104-year-old Marine veteran is hoping to add to the memory collection on his bookshelf this year by asking the public near and far for Valentine’s Day cards.

California resident and native retired Marine major Bill White spent 30 years in the active-duty Corps, he told KTXL.

His bookshelf already is full of memories he is proud of, he told KTXL ― including the Purple Heart medal he was awarded after leading Marines under heavy Japanese fire during the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II ― but the retired Marine major wants more.

“I’ll save every one of them like I’ve been saving little things that have come up until right now and they’ll be a personal part of my history,” he told KTXL.

Valentine’s Day cards can be sent to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times. On Twitter: _andreascott.