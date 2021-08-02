Corps expands leave accrual for Marines and sailors with Marine units

The Marine Corps has doubled the maximum amount of leave Marines and sailors can accrue from 60 days to 120 days in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an administrative message released on Monday.

During the pandemic the Marine Corps restricted certain forms of leave, completely cancelling the traditional 10-day boot camp leave block, while some Marines opted to not take leave while travel restrictions were in place.

When COVID-19 restrictions were first put into place the Corps allowed special leave accrual of up to 120 days for Marines who served from March 11, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2020.

The new MARADMIN extends the eligibility by a year.

Special leave accrual may continue for service members affected by pandemic restrictions The service secretaries have been tasked with identifying deployable ships, mobile units or other duties where COVID-19 restrictions limit the ability for service members to take leave.

Any Marine or sailor who served more than 29 days on active duty between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 20, 2021, is eligible for the extra 60 days of special leave and have until Sept. 30 2024 to use it by, the new MARADMIN said.

“Marines and Commanders are encouraged to manage, request, and approve leave to provide respite from the work environment,” Maj. Jordan Cochran, a spokesman for Marine Corps Manpower and Reserve Affairs, said in a Monday email.

“The purpose of annual leave is to provide Marines respite from the work environment in ways that shall contribute to their improved performance and increased motivation,” Cochran added.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

In late July the Navy, Air Force and Space Force all approved the same extended leave accrual plan.