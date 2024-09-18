The Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested the senior enlisted leader at the Marine Corps’ Recruit Depot San Diego last week, according to the service.

NCIS took Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Trevino into custody on Sept. 11 and subsequently placed him in pre-trial confinement, Marine Corps Recruit Depot spokesperson Capt. Austin Gallegos told Marine Corps Times.

Trevino was also relieved of his duties as the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion Sergeant Major at the Marines’ West Coast boot camp on Thursday due to a “loss in trust and confidence,” Gallegos said.

“NCIS is continuing to investigate,” Gallegos said in an email to Marine Corps Times. “We will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.”

No additional details were provided, and it’s unclear who is replacing Trevino.

Trevino, originally from Texas, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2004 and conducted deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He assumed his position at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in June 2023, according to his official Marine Corps biography, which has since been removed.