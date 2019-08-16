The day after Iraq’s prime minister shut down airspace access to coalition forces fighting ISIS in the country and move any bases or munitions warehouses away from populated areas, the Defense Department announce that it would honor his request.

Top leaders with Operation Inherent Resolve, the joint task force leading anti-ISIS efforts in the country, have met with Iraqi defense officials to discuss, according to a Friday release from the Pentagon.

“As guests within Iraq’s sovereign borders, CJTF-OIR complies with all Iraqi laws and direction from the Government of Iraq,” the release said. “The U.S.-led coalition immediately complied with all directions received from our Iraqi partners as they implemented the Prime Minister’s order.”

Plumes of smoke rise after an explosion at a military base southwest of Baghdad, Iraq., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Loay Hameed/AP)

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered airspace access canceled, the Associated Press reported Thursday, and threatened to treat any violators as hostile.

That included reconnaissance aircraft, both manned and unmanned, as well as helicopters and fighter jets, which have been allowed in Iraqi air space since the joint anti-ISIS campaign in late 2014.

Blast at Iraq weapons depot injures 13, cause unclear Iraq’s interior ministry says a large explosion at an ammunition depot southwest of the capital, Baghdad, has injured 13 people, most lightly.

He also ordered any military bases or weapons caches moved away from major cities.

Madhi’s move came in response to an explosion at Camp Falcon, also known as al-Saqr, near Baghdad. The former American base, now controlled by national police, has a weapons depot with a stockpile controlled by local militia groups.

“The blast shook the Iraqi capital and sent explosives and mortar shells shooting into the sky, damaging nearby homes and terrifying residents who ran into the streets with their cellphones. Black smoke billowed over the city for hours afterward,” the AP reported.