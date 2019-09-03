As the coasts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for possible storm surge from the now-Category 2 Hurricane Dorian, a military disaster response is already underway.

Florida-based Coast Guard aircrews ran a medical evacuation mission Monday, while about two dozen cutters gathered in Key West and more than 4,000 Florida National Guardsmen moved to staging areas for possible storm response, according to news releases from the services.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are all over the state, ready for whatever Hurricane Dorian brings our way,” the Florida Guard said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

To the HORSE The Florida National Guard is moving into prestaged positions throughout the state to be there as soon as #HurricaneDorian makes landfall. The 202nd REDHORSE Squadron is just one capability our #Soldiers and #Airmen have to support our fellow #Floridians in their times of need. #AlwaysReady #AlwaysThere #FloridaFirst #RightReadyRelevant Posted by Florida National Guard on Monday, September 2, 2019

On Monday, four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater made five medevac runs from Marsh Harbour, in the Bahamas’ Abaco Islands, to medical personnel at Nassau International Airport, according to a release, rescuing 19 in all.

Those aircrews had been pre-staged at Andros Island, Bahamas, the release said, and they planned to continue search and rescue efforts on Tuesday.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced Monday that at least five people had died in the Abaco Islands, the Associated Press reported, since Dorian hit the country’s 700-plus islands over the weekend.

Meanwhile, more than 20 cutters from Key West and Miami gathered in Key West over the weekend, “in preparation for deploying to Hurricane Dorian [affected] areas in the Florida and Bahamas,” according to a release.

The storm, previously a Category 5 with maximum winds clocked at 185 mph, stalled Monday night after moving through the Bahamas, and is now a Category 2 storm with sustained maximum winds of 110 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Tuesday morning, it was inching its way to Florida and expected to parallel the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

Florida National Guard air and land assets are prepared to aid in search in rescue.