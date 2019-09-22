Despite widespread reporting to the contrary, including a story in Military Times, a man arrested in Greece on Saturday had nothing to do with the 1985 aircraft hijacking and subsequent murder of Navy diver Robert Stethem, his brother tells Military Times.

“It was not Mohammed Ali Hammadi,” Kenneth Stethem, 58, a retired Navy SEAL and Robert Stehem’s older brother, told Military Times in an exclusive interview.

Stethem said an official from the Department of Justice called him Sunday afternoon to tell him that the man arrested by Greek authorities had no connection to the hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

Justice Department Marc Raimondi deferred questions about the arrest to Greek authorities.

Greek police said Saturday they arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847 from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included Robert Stethem’s killing, according to the Associated Press.

In Beirut, the Foreign Ministry said the man detained in Greece is a Lebanese journalist called Mohammed Saleh, and that a Lebanese embassy official planned to try to visit him on Sunday, the AP reported.

However, according to the AP, several Greek media outlets identified the detainee as Mohammed Ali Hammadi, who was arrested in Frankfurt in 1987 and convicted in Germany for the plane hijacking and Stethem’s slaying.

Based on the photo of the man arrested, and details contained in the German warrant, Kenneth Stethem initially told Military Times he was convinced the man was Hammadi, someone who for years he has been trying to bring to justice. But he called back at around 4 p.m., to say he was contacted by a DOJ official to say the man in Greece had no connection to the hijacking or killing of his brother.

Stethem would not divulge that individual’s name.

The incident, Stethem said, was the latest in what has become a horrific emotional roller coaster ride for his family since the hijacking.

According to the FBI, TWA Flight 847 was hijacked by Hammadi and a second terrorist brandishing grenades and pistols during a routine flight from Athens to Rome on June 14, 1985.

“Over a horrific 17 days, TWA pilot John Testrake was forced to crisscross the Mediterranean with his 153 passengers and crew members, from Beirut to Algiers and back again, landing in Beirut three times before he was finally allowed to stop,” according to the FBI website. "The terrorists had tied passengers up and were beating them, threatening to kill them unless hundreds of Lebanese were released from Israeli prisons.

“It was on June 15, during the first stop in Beirut, that 23-year-old Robert Stethem of Waldorf, Maryland — a U.S. Navy diver — was severely beaten by Hammadi and his accomplice, was dragged to the opened aircraft door, was shot point blank in the head, and was thrown onto the tarmac of Beirut airport.”

Stethem said he had to endure watching these events unfold and initially was not given information that the man seen in photos was his brother.

He said at first, he and his family could not tell because the body was so badly beaten.

Eventually, it was confirmed, but that was just the beginning of the saga. Ever since, Stethem has worked to bring his brother’s killers to justice.

Two hooded Shiite Muslim men, who were identified as the original hijackers of the TWA jet seized on a flight from Athens to Rome on July 14 and commandeered to Beirut airport, hold a news conference at the Beirut airport's transit terminal,July 30, 1985. (AP)

There have been occasional glimmers of hope.

Hammadi was indicted on Nov. 14, 1985, and later arrested in the Frankfurt airport on Jan. 13, 1987, carrying explosives in his luggage, according to the FBI. The U.S. sought extradition, but the Federal Republic of Germany decided to prosecute Hammadi in Germany and, on May 17, 1989, convicted him of murder, hostage taking, assault, and hijacking. Hammadi was sentenced to life in prison. However, on Dec. 15, 2005, Hammadi was released from custody and returned to Beirut the next day.

Ever since, Stethem, who retired from the Navy in 2000 after a 20-year career, has been working to shed light on the case. Meanwhile, an eclectic group of former military personnel and others had been working on their own operational plan to capture Hammadi.

Neither effort paid off, said Stethem, adding that the U.S. government hasn’t done enough to bring Hammadi to justice. It is an effort, he said, complicated by the fact that Hammadi has been protected by brothers, senior leaders in the Hezbollah jihadi organization.

“The Reagan administration failed to get Hammadi extradited from West Germany in 1987 and a deal was struck with the Germans that if he was found guilty, he would serve his sentence and when and if he was released, he would be turned over to the United States Justice Department,” Stethem said. “George W. Bush allowed Germany to release Hammadi without bringing him back to the United States as agreed upon. And during Bush’s war on terror, the administration had to be forced by our family to submit a formal diplomatic request to Lebanon for the extradition of Hammadi. We had to shame them into it.”

It was “painful to lose him this way, and then the pain has been piled on by the disappointment of the administrations in failing to secure Hammadi when we had the opportunity to do so,” he said.

“How can we expect to win the war on terrorism, when we can’t pressure one government, a NATO member holding a terrorist, and force them to release him?” Stethem asked rhetorically. “How can we win a war when we can’t win an argument with another country about justice? This should be a rallying point for all our government leaders to put their differences aside, and let’ts get this guy home and honor Rob’s memory for the sacrifices he made.”

Rear Adm. John Paul Jones presents a Bronze Star to Richard and Patricia Stethem, the parents of Navy Petty Officer Robert Stethem, during ceremonies at the Navy's Seabee Memorial near Arlington National Cemetery on April 25, 1986. Robert Stethem, who was killed by terrorists on June 15, 1985, was awarded the Bronze Star posthumously during the ceremony. (Charles Tasnadi/AP)

Stethem said he remembers his brother as a man of faith and patriotism who grew up in a military family.

“His body gone but his spirit is here,” said Stethem, a retired chief boatswain’s mate (SEAL/EOD). “He was such a spirited individual. He was an awesome worker. He loved diving. He had a passion for life, loved our country and loved his God.”

Robert Stethem “had faith,” his older brother said. “He had faith in our government. He had faith in the calling of service. He was proud to be a U.S. Navy diver.”

On March 12, 1986, Robert Stethem was awarded posthumously the Bronze Star on behalf of President Ronald Reagan by Secretary of the Navy John Lehman.

The 13th warship of the Arleigh Burke class of guided-missile destroyers proudly honors his name. The vessel was christened on July 16, 1994, by Patricia L. Stethem, the mother of the slain diver, and commissioned on Oct. 21, 1995.

After hearing what at first seemed to be good news, Stethem said he was “very cautiously optimistic and justifiably so. Most people would probably be very excited and very happy. I had a lot of people who called who were just that.”

He said he was wary because of how Hammadi was previously released. Still, Stehem said that he was glad that his parents, Patricia and Richard, were still alive to possibly see Hammadi brought to justice.

But for the family and friends, Stethem said that the call from the Justice Department means that wait continues.