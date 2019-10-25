COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A program that trains and places service dogs with disabled military veterans has commissioned a statue of the late George H.W. Bush’s service dog for the 41st president’s library.

America’s VetDogs has commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create the bronze statue of Sully for placement in the east wing of the Bush library at Texas A&M University.

The artwork will depict Sully sitting with his leash in his mouth, the “retrieve” task that VetDogs trains its dogs to perform, said John Miller, president of the program.

It will show Sully wearing an America’s VetDogs vest with the Great Seal of the United States on the back.

Sully assisted the former president for the last six months of his life before Bush’s death last November at age 94.

After Bush’s death, the Labrador retriever went on to join Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the late president’s son, former President George W. Bush, said in an Instagram post in December.

“As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41,” Bush wrote, referring to his father.