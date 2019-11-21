The Pentagon has identified the two soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle, 33, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr., 25, were killed after their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan’s Logar province, according to the Pentagon.

The soldiers, both assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division based out of Fort Hood in Texas, were providing security for troops on the ground at the time of the wreck.

The Pentagon said the incident is being investigated.

Knadel was from Tarrant, Texas and Fuchigami was from Keaanu, Hawaii.

The U.S.-led NATO coalition Resolute Support said Wednesday that initial reports did not suggest enemy fire was responsible for the crash.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” Resolute Support said in a statement Wednesday.

However, the Taliban later claimed it shot a helicopter in eastern Logar province, and Taliban spokesperson said the crash happened at approximately 1 a.m.

