Following violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, a special crisis response task force of about 100 Marines stationed in Kuwait was sent in to back up the security.

A detachment of 100 Marines are reinforcing the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, after Iraq protesters supportive of an Iran-backed Shiite militia attempted to storm the compound, U.S. Central Command said Tuesday.

The Marines were requested by the U.S. State Department and their deployment was approved by Iraqi Security Forces, Central Command spokesman Mike Lawhorn told Military Times by phone Tuesday. Two Apache attack helicopters are providing over watch.