Chiefs quarterback Mahomes builds tiny homes for veterans

Between his practice schedule and game time, Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has little time to spare. When the 24-year-old phenom does have a minute to relax, he often steps out of the spotlight to lend a helping hand to his community.

Volunteering with Veterans Community Project, a Kansas City-based organization that supports homeless veterans, Mahomes has assisted in building tiny homes for struggling veterans in the greater Kansas City area for several years.

One of the project’s initiatives is a community of 49 tiny homes built to get down-on-their-luck veterans off the streets. As this effort was getting off the ground, Mahomes helped build some of the first 13 homes finished in 2018, We Are the Mighty reported in Nov. 2018.

“It’s awesome. Just to be a part of this with Community America and to be able to come out here and help out some veterans of our country is something that`s truly special. And they`re doing a lot of great work here, and hopefully we can help out a little bit today,” Mahomes told Fox4KC.

Along with these 240 to 350 square feet homes, incoming homeless veterans are provided with everything they need, from utilities to food. With this support, veterans are able to transition to permanent housing and begin to get back on their feet.

While he avoided injury by skipping the heavy lifting, Mahomes did small deeds that added up to a big difference in the community.

This volunteer work is separate from his personal charity ‘15 and the Mahomies.’ Established in 2019, Mahomes’ foundation focuses on aiding underprivileged children by supporting 15 different local youth charities.

In November 2019, the Foundation hosted its first gala where 15 grants of $15,000 were donated to 15 Kansas City youth charities, a total of $225,000.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

With less than two weeks until Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City community that he has dedicated his time to is ready to cheer on Mahomes as he leads the team into its final game of the season.

“The community shows so much love for all of us at the Chiefs," Mahomes told Fox4KC. “So for me, any time I can have the opportunity where I can come out here and give back to them is something that I try to do and try to be a part of.”