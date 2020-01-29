200 U.S. evacuees fleeing China’s coronavirus outbreak land at California air reserve base

A charter flight carrying roughly 200 evacuees from Wuhan, China, has been diverted to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Calif., so passengers can be safely screened for the coronavirus.

The aircraft, carrying U.S. State Department employees, family members and citizens, touched down at the reserve base shortly after 8 a.m. local time. It originally was slated to travel to Ontario International Airport, about 25 miles away. No reason was given for the diversion.

Base personnel are providing air traffic control, landing and taxiing guidance but will not be in contact with any passengers, who will be offloaded and screened by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health officials for the new virus, now responsible for sickening more than 6,000 people worldwide and killing more than 130 people in China.

“March Air Reserve Base and the Department of Defense (DoD) stand ready to provide housing support to Health and Human Services (HHS) as they work to handle the arrival of nearly 200 people,” Defense Department Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said. “DoD has assessed this support will not negatively impact readiness or critical operations, and we stand ready for their arrival.”

The flight made a refueling stop at the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, where passengers also were screened.

The sprawling, 2,169-acre March Air Reserve Base is home to the Fourth Air Force and the 452nd Air Mobility Wing.

On Tuesday, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the coronavirus, 2019-nCoV “potentially a very serious public health threat,” but added that “at this point, Americans should not fear for their safety.”

The disease has spread to 18 countries, sickening at least 60 patients, most of whom had traveled to China.

Roughly 1,000 Americans live in Wuhan; those evacuated on the flight were considered most at risk, according to officials.

On Friday, the Defense Health Agency issued guidelines for service members and Tricare beneficiaries to follow to contain the spread of any virus, including influenza and those responsible for the common cold.

Ill people should stay home and avoid contact with others, according to Defense Health Agency preventive medicine physician and epidemiologist Lt. Cmdr. David Shih, a member of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Officer Corps.

If they aren’t able to self-isolate, they should wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer, and cough or sneeze into tissues or their sleeves and not their hands.

Sick troops can take steps “to avert hindering readiness by making their battle buddies sick,” Shih said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.