U.S. resumes airstrikes against Taliban to halt attack on Afghan forces

Well that didn’t take long.

The U.S. carried out an airstrike against Taliban forces attacking an Afghan checkpoint today, a U.S. military spokesman announced.

“The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack,” said USFOR-A spokesman, Col. Sonny Leggett, via Twitter.

The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days. — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) March 4, 2020

It was the first strike against the Taliban in 11 days, he said. It came just five days after the U.S. and Taliban signed an historic agreement that would end America’s longest war if the Taliban lived up to its commitments.

Among those commitments was not attacking U.S. or Afghan forces.

However, the Taliban announced it would not abide by that commitment after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that he would not agree to the exchange of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners for up to 1,000 Afghan security force prisoners as a precondition of the deal.

On March 3rd alone, the Taliban conducted 43 attacks on ANDSF checkpoints in Helmand, Leggett said.

“The Taliban claim to be fighting to free Afg. from int’l forces, the Feb 29 agreement provides a conditions-based path to withdrawal,” said Leggett.

“To be clear- we are committed to peace, however we have the responsibility to defend our #ANDSF partners. #Afghans & US have complied w/ our agreements; however, Talibs appear intent on squandering this opp. and ignoring the will of the people for #peace. #Showyourcommitment,” Leggett tweeted.

The U.S. airstrikes are exactly the kind of commitment Afghan officials were expecting in the event of Taliban attacks.

“I believe the U.S. government will hold itself to that,” Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the U.S., told Military Times in an interview Monday. “This is the promise that they have been making, and that’s part of the agreement that they have had with the Taliban.”

For the U.S., Afghanistan has been a heavy investment. More than 2,400 U.S. troops have died, and more than 20,000 wounded in support of efforts there, which have cost U.S. taxpayers about $1 trillion.

This is a developing story. Stay with MilitaryTimes.com for updates