First COVID-19 case hits home of CENTCOM, SOCOM

The first case of COVID-19 has appeared at the home of two of the military’s top commands.

An active sailor assigned to one of the several dozen commands at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a positive novel coronavirus test, according to the MacDill Air Force Base Facebook page.

The sailor is believed to have contracted COVID-19 during recent travel. The release does not specify to which of the many units at MacDill the sailor is assigned.

Among other commands, MacDill is home to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command, key cogs in the enduring war on terror.

In addition, the base hosts several other key headquarters, like Special Operations Command Central, Marine Forces Central Command, Naval Operations Support Center Tampa, the 6th and 927th Air Refueling Wings — which fly the venerable KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers — the Joint Communications Support Element and dozens of other mission partners.

There are also military personnel from about 50 other countries assigned to work with CENTCOM as part of an international coalition fighting extremists in the region and many others at SOCOM as part of their J3I program.

CENTCOM spokesman Bill Urban declined comment.

SOCCOM spokesman Ken McGraw, meanwhile, deferred comment to the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

And Terry Montrose, spokesman for the base host 6th Air Refueling Wing, could not comment beyond the information provided in the release.

MacDill Air Force Base remains in Health Protection Condition Level Bravo.

“Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19 on our installation,” Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson, the base commander, said in a statement on the base Facebook page.

“The safety of our airmen, families and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen, families and employees here have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

As of Friday morning, there were 67 service members battling COVID-19, according to Pentagon data. Additionally, there are 15 DoD civilians, 26 dependents and 16 contractors who have tested positive.

That’s about a 31-percent jump for troops — 51 cases were reported yesterday — and more than a 60-percent jump for dependents over Thursday’s totals. The military health system had tested more than 1,500 samples as of Thursday.