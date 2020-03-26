Here’s the Pentagon’s all-inclusive guide to working through the coronavirus pandemic

Since it became clear earlier this month that the coronavirus outbreak would have major affects on the military’s operations, leadership has been issuing guidance and policy left and right, on everything from telework to travel bans to financial assistance for service members caught up in a financial hardship because of the new policies.

The good news is that most pay and benefits will continue normally, what what reporting for duty looks like is changing substantially. To sort everything out, the Defense Department released a master policy and a Q&A document on Thursday as a reference.

“Commanders have broad authority to exercise sound judgment in all cases, and this guidance describes available authority and flexibility that can be applied to promote, rather than to restrict, possible solutions,” according to the memo.

Its release comes after several days of questions for top leadership about whether Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s earlier guidance ― giving wide latitude to commanders on the ground to dictate what kinds of restrictions they’d put on large formations or training exercises, for example ― gave enough specifics and encouraged commanders enough to reduce their troops’ contact with each other wherever possible.

“You take prudent measures as best you can given the situation you’re in,” Esper said in a live town hall meeting Tuesday, broadcast from the Pentagon’s briefing room. “If you can avoid putting a large number of people in small rooms, you should do it.”

Those comments came a day after Esper insisted he would not implement any blanket policy on precautions like social distancing or working remotely. As of Thursday, 280 service members have tested positive, as have 98 dependents.

Here is some of the latest policy guidance:

